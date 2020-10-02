Week long activities as mark of respect to Gandhi and Arutselvar N Mahalingam

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The annual Remembrance Day of Arutchelvar Dr.N.Mahalingam concurrent with the 151st Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Kumaraguru Institutions has slated week long activities and events from today to October nine under the aegis of Anantha Jyothi, as a mark of respect and tribute to these two statesmen.

The signature event of Anantha Jyothi hosted on the virtual mode is the distribution of Mahatma Gandhi Merit Scholarship to the deserving 1,146

students to a tune of Rupees 1.146 crores.

The scholarship winners include meritorious students from Kumaraguru College of Technology, KCT Business School, Kumaraguru Institute of Agriculture and Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science.

The Founder Chairman Arutchelvar was a pioneer in acknowledging and appreciating young talents and a true Gandhian that he was, constituted the merit scholarship in the name of Mahatma Gandhi in 2007.

Every year the deserving meritorious students are bestowed with this prestigious scholarship and so far rs.14 crore have been distributed and 14,000 plus students have been benefited from this.

As part of Anantha Jyothi Week, the graduating students, who have showcased qualities of initiating, exploring and creative approach in various verticals that include academics, sports, arts and social service are recognised by bestowing them with the Achievers’ Award on October 9 in the virtual mode.

Another important event scheduled during the Anantha Jyothi Week is the virtual launch of N Mahalingam Tamil Research Grant Scheme today, by N Mahalingam Tamil Research Centre (NMTRC), a wing of Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts

and Science (KCLAS), situated at Kumaraguru campus.

The NMTRC was instituted with profound objectives of creating a valuable hub for researches, publications, and facilitating with

treasure trove of large and rare collection of books, palm leaf manuscripts, etc. The N Mahalingam Tamil Research Grant scheme is purported for facilitating the Tamil enthusiasts, students, scholars, researchers, etc. to explore in their respective fields of interest and to bring fulfilment of their aspirations and present imperative outputs to Tamil, its culture and attributes.

The Grant shall be Rs.10 Lakhs for a tenure of year, which shall be given on the basis of various subjects, reach, quality, sequels and considerations and interested enthusiasts, scholars, students, researchers can get information in the website.

In addition to the Grant, a number of other events and activities have been organised by the Clubs and Academic Departments to pay respect to the Father of our Nation and the Arutchelvar Dr.N.Mahalingam.