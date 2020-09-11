  • Download mobile app
11 Sep 2020
Coimbatore

Welder arrested for abducting and marrying teenager

Covai Post Network

September 11, 2020

Coimbatore : A 23-year old youth was arrested under POCSO on charges of marrying a teenaged girl after abducting her from Vellalaore
area in the city.

According to police, a 17-year old was missing from her house in Konavaikalpalayam and the parents lodged a complaint in Podanur police station.

Investigation revealed that one Vignesh, a daily wage earner, hailing from Palani, who is working at a factory, had married the girl and taken her to his native place.

Based on information from their Palani counterparts, where the couple had gone there seeking protection, Podanur police rushed there and
brought back the couple, police said.

However, a case under POCSO Act was registered against Vignesh and he was lodged in the jail here.

