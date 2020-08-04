Wet and windy in the Nilgiris

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: Incessant rains,overflowing stormwater,howling winds,dangerously swaying trees,wind-swept roads and bitter chillness have thrown normal life out of gear in many parts of the Nilgiris since Monday evening.

Rainfall has been particularly heavy since last night and the accompanying strong winds have brought down trees at many places particularly on the Ooty-Gudalur road.

Enquiries made by The Covai Post reveal that the official machinery has been placed on full alert by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya.

Rescue and recovery services are in a state of preparedness to deal with any exigency.

For the 24 hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday Upper Bhavani recorded 308 mm of rainfall,Avalanche 220, Gudalur 201,Naduvattam 95, Enerald 112,Devala 103,Glenmorgan 100,

Kundah 55, and Ooty 31.

Owing to heavy rains, some parts of Gudalur like Puthurvayal and Athipadi have been inundated. Over 230 persons have been moved to safer places.

Since the inclement weather is expected to continue,vigil has been stepped up.