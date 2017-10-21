Will dispose of all the pending cases by March next: High Court CJ

It has been decided to clear all the cases pending for the last five yeas before by March 2018 as directed by the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice Indira Banerjee said on Saturday.

Speaking after laying foundation stone for an Integrated Court Complex at Udhagamandalam at a cost of Rs. 28 crore, Banerjee said there should be cooperation from advocates for the speedy disposal of the cases.

Stating that the courts have to function with service minded, she said that good judgments were the result of quality arguments and cooperation from the advocates. “Of late the courts are becoming the target of criticism and it was the duty to dispose of the cases speedily and pronounce good judgment,” she said.

“There is no point in giving judgment in a case after 20 years or after the death of litigants,” Banerjee said adding that justice delayed was

justice denied.

“Advocates should also present the same argument for those who are coming for free legal aid,” she said. Tamil Nadu Law and Prisons Minister C.V. Shanmugam, High court judges and Nilgiris District Collector Innocent Divya were among those present at the function.