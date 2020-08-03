Will TN MPs surrender 10 Kendriya Vidyalaya seats allotted to them: Vanathi

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : BJP Tamil Nadu unit Vice-President, Vanathi Srinivasan Monday sought to know whether the MPs from Tamil Nadu, who opposed the three-language policy, will surrender the 10 Kendriya Vidyalaya seats each allotted to them.

Reacting to the announcement by Chief Minister, K Palanisamy on continuing the two-language policy in the State, Vanathi told reporters

that this policy was in place for the last 50 years in the State and its continuation will take the State backward by 50 years.

The poor and middle class people wanted to study three-language and to be on par with other students and also those of other States, she said.

Stating that all cannot afford to study in CBSE school and the strength of students going to Tamil medium Government schools was decreasing, she said that considering the plight of such students, the chief minister should reconsider the decision, as there was no no problem in studying additional languages.

The new policy was formulated after consulting with the educationists, academicians and the people, she said.

“Are the 39 MPs from Tamil Nadu, who oppose to three-language policy, ready to surrender the 10 seats allotted to them in Kendriya Vidyalaya, which they use for ‘commercial purpose?'”Vanathi asked.

The DMK president, M K Stalin, who opposed the new educational policy should come forward and prove that the schools runs by his relatives and party cadres were not teaching Hindi and come out with a white paper, on the issue, Vanathi said.

Accusing DMK of playing a double game and politics over the language saying that Vedas were imposed, she said BJP always stood against untouchability.

In view of the future of poor students, both the ruling AIADMK and DMK should not oppose three-language policy, Vanathi added.