With 595 cases in Coimbatore total count crosses 27,000, 11 deaths in Salem

Coimbatore : With 595 new Covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district crossed 27,000 and death toll rose to 392 with four deaths reported today.

Of the total 27,157 patients, 22,206 were discharged and 4,559 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes in the district, a State Medical Bulletin said.

While a 74 year male died at private hospital, 49 and 64 year old male and 68 year old female died in ESI hospital here.

Erode reported 136 cases taking the total 5,764 of which 4,577 were discharged and 1,110 under treatment. The district reported four deaths taking the total to 77 so far.

Salem district recorded 11 deaths taking the toll to 275, while 291 new cases took the total count to 17,081 of which 14,533 were discharged and 2,273 under treatment.

With 369 cases, Tirupur tally went up to 6,589 of which 4,929 were discharged and 1,563 undergoing treatment. With two deaths death toll went up to 97 , it said.