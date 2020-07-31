With 98.10 pass percentage coimbatore stands first in TN

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : By securing 98.10 percentage pass, Coimbatore stood first in the Class XI state board examination in Tamil Nadu the results

of which were announced today.

The district had secured 97.6 per cent last year and stood third in the State. Girls excelled with 98.69 per cent with boys securing

97.30 per cent.

A total of 34,247 students from 357 schools had appeared for the exam, with 15,415 boys and 18,832 girls, out of which 15,011 boys and 18,586 girls have passed, totaling 33,597.

Congratulating the students for standing first in the state the district collector K Rajamani said that 197 schools have secured 100 per cent pass, which included 13 Government higher secondary schools, one corporation school and a school run by Adi dravidar and Tribal welfare department, 171 private schools and 11 Government aided schools.