With retrieval of woman’s body death toll rises to three in Coimbatore building collapse

Coimbatore : The death toll in the building collapse at Chettiveedhi here rose to three Monday evening, as the body of a woman was retrieved from the debris, after search for nearly 20 hours.

Two persons, including a woman, were dead and six others were erecued from the debris of the building which collapsed around 10.30 PM Sunday, due to heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds .

The rescued persons, with minor injuries were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, CPIM MP P R Natarajan, who visited the area demanded that Tamil Nadu Government make detailed inquiry about the real reason

for the building.

Natarajan attributed the reason to the extensive use of earth movers as part of cleaning the nearby Selvachintamani pond which is being beautified under Smart City.

Even the people in the vicinity also endorsed this view, by stating that the area was feeling earth quake like jerk during the use of earth movers, Natarajan told reporters.

Demanding the government for a detailed inquiry on the real reason for the collapse, Natarajan said only after confirming the strength of the

embankment area, the works for beautifying the pond should be undertaken.

DMK MLA, N Karthik who also visited the spot, blamed the Smart City project as the reason for the collapse, as the embankment was very weak.