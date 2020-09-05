Woman arrested for abetting to murder her 60-year old husband in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 58-year old woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abetting her tenant to murder her husband, who was beaten to death by a cricket bat on Monday last in the city.

The 60-year old Kaliyappan of Neelambur on the outskirts was hit by a person with a bat, while he was on his morning walk on Monday last and some passersby had admitted him with grievous head injuries to an private hospital, where he succumbed on same night.

The CCTV footage led to the identity of the person who murdered Kaliyappan, as Harikrishnan, a tenant of the deceased.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Harikrishnan, a native of Tenkasi district was angered as his house owner misbehaved with wife, which continued despite warning him, police said.

As the matter was brought to the notice of Kaliyapan’s wife, Rajamani, she reportedly told Harikrishnan to finish the husband and offered to pay money for it, police said.

Harikrishnan successflylly executed his plan and hit Kaliayapppan with cricket bat Monday around 6 AM on Avanashi Road, leading to his death.

The crime came to light after tracing the call details of Harikrishnan with Rajamani and he said to have confessed to the crime, police said.

Based on the confession both Harikrishnan and Rajamani were arrested.