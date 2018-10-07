Woman informant demands money from Govt,  Ram Gopal Varma for information on Veerappan

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A woman residing in Vadavalli in the city today claimed that Rs .five crore reward for giving information to the Special Task Force, which led to the killing of forest brigand Veerappan, has not reached her.

As part of the strategy to get information about the movement of Veerappan, the force, led by the then cop Senthamaraikannan has employed one Shanughapriya and asked her to get close to brigand's wife Muthulakshmi, while she was staying in Vadavalli.

She became a close friend of Muthulakshmi and managed to get information about the movement of Veerappan, his place of frequent visits and vision problem and passed on to STF, Shanughapriya told reporters here.

Capitalising on the these information, STF managed to stage an encounter and killed Veerappan and his associates in a jungle near Dharmapuri more than a decade ago, she said.

A reward of Rs.five crore, a house plot and a medal were promised to her after the successful encounter, she said and lamented nothing has come so far on her way.

Stating that the Government has failed to honour their promise in giving the reward, despite sending letter to both the Centre and Tamil Nadu governments, Shahnughapriya said that she was still hoping to get the reward, as she was in dire need of money for her and her family.

She also blamed Hindi Film Director, Ramgopal Varma for failing to give Rs.six lakh for parting with the information about the Veerappan for his movie, as per a signed contract, but had given only Rs one lakh .