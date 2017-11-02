Woman injured as miscreants hurl iron rod at train

A woman was injured when miscreants threw an iron rod at a train near Peelamedu crossing in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to police, Chinnammal (80), wife of Thangavel, boarded an early morning train from Tiruchi to Palakkad.

When the train neared Peelamedu crossing, unidentified miscreants threw a rod at it which hit Chinnammal. She was rushed to the Government Hospital.

In another incident, miscreants hurled stones at the Ernakulam-Yeswanthpur Express on Wednesday last night when it was passing through Coimbatore North station.

Police are investigating both the cases.