Woman naxalite remanded to judicial custody in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Srimathi, who was held with suspected Naxal links yeseterday morning on the city outskirts, was today remanded to judicial custody till March 26.

Srimathi, hailing from Chikmagalur in Karnataka was reportedly indulging in Maoist activities in that State and based on a specific information, Q Branch Police and Anti Naxal Squad nabbed her from a bus near Anaikatti check post early Wednesday.

The 25-year old woman was produced before the Principal District Sessions Judge, R Shaktivel Thursday, who in turn remanded here to judicial custody till March 26.

Amid tight security, Srimathi was taken and lodged in the Central jail here.