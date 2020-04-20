Woman, paramour held for the death of six year old boy in Coimbatore.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A woman and her paramour were taken into custody for interrogation reportedly for killing her six-year old son near Saibaba Colony in the city.

The boy was found dead with bleeding injuries on his body, reportedly inflicted by the couple, as they feared that the presence of Abhishek was an obstacle to their relationship, police said.

According to police, the woman, Divya, hailing from Nilgiris had separated from her husband , came to Coimbatore and was working in a private firm, from where she developed illicit relationship with a taxi driver, Rajadurai.

As they felt that Abhishek was an obstacle to continue their illicit relationship, particularly during the lock down period, both of them hit the boy with a hard object possibly wood, resulting in serious injuries yesterday, police said.

Afraid of the killing him, they called an ambulance. However, the boy died on the arrival of ambulance, the workers of which lodged a police complaint.

Police have taken Divya and her paramour to custody and further investigations are on.