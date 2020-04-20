  • Download mobile app
21 Apr 2020, Edition - 1743, Tuesday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Violence erupts in West Bengal’s Alipurduar while attempting to cremate a COVID suspected person who had died.
  • Tamil Nadu CM writes to EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar requesting him to make basic arrangements for nearly 1000 fishermen who’re stranded in Iran.
  • 75 COVID-19 positive cases & 3 related deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.
Travel

Coimbatore

Woman, paramour held for the death of six year old boy in Coimbatore.

Covai Post Network

April 20, 2020

Coimbatore : A woman and her paramour were taken into custody for interrogation reportedly for killing her six-year old son near Saibaba Colony in the city.

The boy was found dead with bleeding injuries on his body, reportedly inflicted by the couple, as they feared that the presence of Abhishek was an obstacle to their relationship, police said.

According to police, the woman, Divya, hailing from Nilgiris had separated from her husband , came to Coimbatore and was working in a private firm, from where she developed illicit relationship with a taxi driver, Rajadurai.

As they felt that Abhishek was an obstacle to continue their illicit relationship, particularly during the lock down period, both of them hit the boy with a hard object possibly wood, resulting in serious injuries yesterday, police said.

Afraid of the killing him, they called an ambulance. However, the boy died on the arrival of ambulance, the workers of which lodged a police complaint.

Police have taken Divya and her paramour to custody and further investigations are on.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿