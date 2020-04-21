Woman police tests positive, Dy speaker’s security staff under observation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A woman police head constable was tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the ESI Hospital yesterday.

The constable was on duty on Avanashii-Annur Road Kanjapalli check post, which come under an area, where five persons were tested positive a fortnight ago.

The health department officials had carried out check up for the coronavirus and found the 39-year old head constable positive and taken and admitted to the ESI Hospital late in the evening yesterday.

The officials are trying to identify the contacts, like her family and colleagues to bring them under test.

Meanwhile, the administration are carrying out tests to all those under security duty and also railway police in railway stations.

In another incident, a policeman, who was part of security duty of Tamil Nadu Assembly Deputy Speaker, Pollachi V Jayaraman had symptoms of Covid-19 and was home quarantined.

The 56-year old policeman was always accompanying Jayaraman and after he returned from leave, he was subjected to Coronavirus test, the results of which suggested symptoms and was now under observation.

Based on the development, Jayaraman and 19 others undergone Rapid Test and all were tested negative.

Since there was no symptoms of Covid-19, Jayaraman was attending normal functions, a close relative said.