Woman relieved of chain in Ukkadam, one held

by Covai Post Network

Police on Tuesday arrested on person for his involvement in a chain snatching incident near Ukkadam bus stand.

According to police, Balkesh Banu, wife of Mohammad Sherif, was walking near the Ukkadam bus stand in the evening, when a motorbike borne man snatched her chain weighing four sovereigns.

However, he was caught immediately by passersby.

The man, identified as Mayakannan, was handed over to Ukkadam police who arrested and registered a case under Section 392 of IPC against him.

In another incident, Pilaventhiraraj of Ondipudur was going in his bike near the Singanallur bus stand on Tuesday around 7.30 p.m., when a motorcycle borne man snatched his bracelet, weighing one sovereign from his hand.

Following a complaint from Pilavethiraraj, police registered a case and are on look out for the unidentified man.