  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்

FLASH NEWS:

  • DMK moves SC, demands transfer of case pertaining to disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs to the Supreme Court
  • If govt is confident of its decision, why does it fear releasing these documents?: P. Chidambaram
  • Four vehicles collide near Dariyapur village of NH-9 in Fatehabad district of Haryana due to fog
  • India as a place to do business is a lot more attractive than the World Bank ranking suggests: Arvind Panagariya
  • CBI detains class XI student in Pradhyumn murder case
  • BJP president Amit Shah starts a signature campaign on the success of Note ban

Coimbatore

Woman relieved of chain in Ukkadam, one held

by Covai Post Network

November 8, 2017

Police on Tuesday arrested on person for his involvement in a chain snatching incident near Ukkadam bus stand.

According to police, Balkesh Banu, wife of Mohammad Sherif, was walking near the Ukkadam bus stand in the evening, when a motorbike borne man snatched her chain weighing four sovereigns.

However, he was caught immediately by passersby.

The man, identified as Mayakannan, was handed over to Ukkadam police who arrested and registered a case under Section 392 of IPC against him.

In another incident, Pilaventhiraraj of Ondipudur was going in his bike near the Singanallur bus stand on Tuesday around 7.30 p.m., when a motorcycle borne man snatched his bracelet, weighing one sovereign from his hand.

Following a complaint from Pilavethiraraj, police registered a case and are on look out for the unidentified man.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Coimbatore
25°

DAM water Level

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿