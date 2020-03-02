Woman seeks to withdraw alleges false case on husband in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A woman Monday squatted in front of the office of District Collector, seeking the police to withdraw the false case foisted against her husband, an autorickshaw driver in Sulur on the outskirts.

Lokanayaki, who is pregnant, entered the collectorate campus and suddenly squatted in the middle, creating anxious moments for a while.

Police on duty arrived there and asked her to move away and submit petition to the collector, if she has any problem.

Lokanayaki in her petition to the collector claimed that a private bus had hit the auto rickshaw driven by her husband Manikandan and a city police station instead registered a case against her husband. However the police refused to accept Manikandan’s complaint, acting on behest of the bus crew, she alleged.

Demanding withdrawal of the false case against her husband, she wanted the administration to take action against the bus crew, who were threatening Manikandan.