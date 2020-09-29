Woman stabs to death husband and enacts a drama as accident, arrested later

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: A woman was arrested Tuesday for

killing her husband with a knife, but enacted a drama that it happened accidentally in their house in city.

Franklin Britto, working as a salesman in a private firm in the city, was brought to the Government Hospital with bleeding injuries on neck and abdomen by his wife, Carolyn, late last Monday.

However, the doctors who attended to the victim declared brought him dead, police said.

On inquiry, Carolyn told police that her husband sustained the injuries accidentally as the knife pierced into the stomach when she suddenly turned back after cutting vegetable in the kitchen, they said.

However, growing suspicious, police continued the interrogation, during which the woman said to have confessed that she had stabbed her husband during an argument over releasing her thali (mangalasutra) pledged with the pawn broker, they said.