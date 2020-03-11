  • Download mobile app
11 Mar 2020
Coimbatore

Woman with Naxal link detained in Coimbatore outskirts

Covai Post Network

March 11, 2020

Coimbatore : A woman was detained early Wednesday on the city outskirts on suspicion to have links with Naxal activities in Karnataka.

Based on an information, Q branch police waited near Anaikatti bus stop, from where the woman, Srimathi of Chickmagalur in Karnataka boarded the bus to the city, police said.

The police, who followed the bus in jeep, stopped at check post some 500 metres away and nabbed Srimathi along with another woman.

Both were taken in the jeep for further investigation,

