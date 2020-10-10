Worker sets himself ablaze and jumps to death from building top

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a bizzare incident, a 26-year old construction worker committed suicide by jumping from the first floor of a building

after setting him ablaze in Kanuvai in rural limits.

Karthik was staying with his sister in law, Priya after his elder brother had deserted her and both used to frequently quarrel owing to his drinking habit.

As Karthik came drunk to the house day before yesterday, Priya had taken him to task. She had scolded him for spending the money kept for rent. She had reportedly threatened to leave the house and stay with her mother.

Karthik also had allegedly threatened to commit suicide if Priya left and doused himself with kerosene before setting himself on fire. As Priya tried to rescue him, Karthik had

run to the roof of the house and jumped down.

Priya, with the help of neighbours rushed him to the Government Hospital where he succumbed to burn and other injuries.

Police have registered a case and investigations are on.