Workshop on enhanced endoscopy training organized

A two-day-long workshop on enhanced endoscopy training was organized at VGM hospital in the city.

Addressing the media, chairman of VGM hospital, Dr VG Mohan Prasad said that about 40 types of surgeries can be performed using endoscopy.”Reputed international and national faculty members performed the complex surgeries, which would not only benefit patients, but also helped as a training guide for therapeutic endoscopists.

There was no doubt in the fact that the live transmission will offer an excellent opportunity for young doctors to get hands-on training in different endoscopy procedures,” he said.He also added that it will offer the general public an opportunity to get an overview and become aware about endoscopic procedures. At the workshop, live transmission of varied complex surgeries were done, and various endoscopy procedures were carried out on models by experts. Leading experts in the field including Truptesh Kothari and Shivangi Kothari from the USA, Christopher Jen Lock Khor and Ravishankar Asokkumar from Singapore, Amal Priyantha from Colombo in Sri Lanka and Bickram Pradhan from Nepal participated in the workshop.

The workshop saw endoscopy procedures