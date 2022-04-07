WORLD HEALTH DAY 2022

Covai Post Network

The COVID-19 Pandemic has made us fully realize the importance of Healthy Life. PSG College of Nursing (SNA, NSS Unit & Community Health Nursing Department) observed World Health Day on April 7th 2022 with the theme “OUR PLANET OUR HEALTH” focusing attention to the well-being of our planet and the humans living on it.

Various events were organized such as Yoga sessions, Health Education, Role play, Games and School Health Mela .Yoga is a great practice for both the body and the mind, it offers peace and mindfulness and keeps us fit. The day started with Simple yoga asanas demonstrated by Mr.Jeladharan, Counsellor, PSG Krishnammal Arts& Science College, Peelamedu in PSG Sports ground at 7:00am. Around 400 students and faculty actively participated and were benefitted.

Public awareness programs like Perfect Pick, Choose Yourself games, Role Play on WHO Theme and education on Healthy Lifestyle were organized by II Year B.Sc Nursing students in ‘B’ Block PSG Hospitals.

School Health Mela was organized in PSG High School, Vedapatti which included activities such as skit on Healthy Life style& Environmental sanitation, Fashion Show on ill effects of junk food, Dance on Exercises and Nutrition Exhibition by IV Year B.Sc Nursing students. Nearly 150 students were benefitted.

Seeds were distributed to the public and school children at the end of Program in a way to move towards Healthy Planet.