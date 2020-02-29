World judge extends support to Cauvery calling

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Justice Dalveer Bhandari from the International Court of Justice at The Hague Friday met Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at Isha Yoga Center here.

Bhandari lauded the Cauvery Calling initiative launched by Sadhguru September last which aimed to revitalize river Cauvery through a massive plantation program that will enable lakhs of farmers to plant high-value trees on their own farmlands in the river basin, for economic gain, a Isha release said .

Extending his support to the inititive Bhandari said “Sadhguru has been giving a new meaning to the role of a Guru. While actively engaged with spiritual activities, Sadhguru is also engaged actively with the contemporary challenges of the society. ”

Cauvery Calling has garnered international interest and attention as a possible blueprint for reversal of desertification and water scarcity in tropical regions globally.

Several UN bodies including the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) have met Sadhguru over the past year at various platforms to discuss the scope and impact of the initiative, the release said.