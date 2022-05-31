World No Tobacco Day – 31st May 2022 “Protect The Environment”

Covai Post Network

“World No Tobacco Day” is an UN initiative to bring in the awareness and encourage people across the globe to reduce or completely stop the tobacco consumption in any form.

It is obvious to ban or stop the use of tobacco on global basis as it leads to many health related complications like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (also called COPD), lung cancer, mouth cancer, chronic heart diseases, emphysema, infertility etc.

Understanding the importance, KMCH launched a No tobacco -signature campaign” the awareness program on this special day which aims to draw public attention to spread the message of harmful effects of tobacco use as well as its passive effects to others.

KMCH organized this unique signature campaign in KMCH Premises , on 31st May 2022. The signature campaign inaugurated, Dr Arun N Palaniswami, Director, KMCH in presence of KMCH Doctors & Staffs.

This signature campaign was an absolute success in terms of reach. Large nos. of doctors from KMCH, Close to 500 people pledged their signature against the use of Tobacco in any form. Dr Arun N Palaniswami, Chairman KMCH, was quite confident and these kind of repeated awareness campaign can play a significant role in eliminating the use of Tobacco and thanked the officials for their active participation.