‘World of science happy to receive research papers from students’

by Covai Post Network

The world of science has always been happy to receive research papers from scholars and students. These papers that are published in journals bring credit to the author who throws light on the subject, said A. Raman, adjunct faculty of TNAU.

“Such papers not only benefit the writer, but also the scientific world,” Raman said while addressing a workshop on ‘Scientific Writing Skills’ organised by the School of Post Graduate Studies in Tamil Nadu Agriculture University here.

Around 70 research scholars from various colleges affiliated to TNAU attended the workshop that aimed to improve the writing skills of research scholars.

“While writing the papers, students should choose the right words and use correct spellings and be sensitive to the grammar usage. The paper should be easily understood by the reader,” Raman, who is also a Professor of Biology from Charles Sturt University, Australia, said.

Later, during an interactive session, Raman pointed out to the common mistakes scientists and scholars make while writing.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor K. Ramasamy, Dean of School of Post Graduate Studies U. Sivakumar and several others were present.