Coimbatore

World Toilet Day: Rotaract Club to conduct awareness programme in 24 villages

Covai Post Network

November 13, 2017

Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Rotaract Club of Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Technology will conduct awareness programme across 24 villages in Coimbatore South taluk on November 19 in connection with the World Toilet Day.

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Legends, the awareness programme aims to achieve Sustainable Development Goals which ensures every individual gets sanitation by 2030. The Rotaract Club also plans to construct a toilet in the Kalampalayam Government School.

World Toilet Day is observed to raise awareness and inspire people to tackle the global sanitation crisis. The Sustainable Development Goal includes a target to ensure everyone with sanitation. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development comprises 17 new set of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “To achieve SDGs goal, we need everyone’s poo to be contained, transported, treated and disposed of in a safe and sustainable way. Open defecation in the country is a big concern as almost half of the population do it. The prime reasons for this unhygienic practice are cultural and traditional reasons and a lack of education. Bad sanitation has an impact on personal health and also on economy,” a statement from the Rotaract Club said.

Coimbatore
