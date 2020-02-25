Wrong policy leading to hike in prices of pertoleum products, gas: AIDWA

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 25 : All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) Tuesday blamed the policy of BJP-led Government for the frequent hike in the prices cooking gas and also petroleum products.

Talking to reporters, AIDWA Vice-President, U Vasuki said that the reduction in the given to the petroleum products was the major reason for the increase in the gas prices. How many poor people, who received free gas connection under Ujwala scheme, can afford to pay nearly rs.1,000 per cylinder, which was Rs.736 a few days ago, she asked.

The government, who had given tax concession to corporates, was reducing the subsidy on petroleum products, which is not acceptable, she said, adding that AIDWA is carrying out nation-wide agitation against the price hike.

Vasuki also slammed the government for the reduction of allocation to many important departments, like education and health and social welfare. There were also huge arrears for those working under MGREGS, she said.

She also claimed that suicide by farmers and unemployed youths have increased recently.

Earlier,Vasuki led a protest demonstration against the cylinder price hike and smeared holy ash to a cylinder and garlanded as a symbol of taking funeral procession.