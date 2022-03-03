Yaksha’, Isha’s annual art fest begins

Covai Post Network







‘Yaksha’, Isha’s annual 3-day art festival got off to a melodious start at Adiyogi as post-Mahashivratri celebrations continue at the Isha Yoga Center. Renowned Carnataic musician Shri. Abhishek Raghuram performed on day 1. Shri.

Raghuram has performed in several countries and is the recipient of various awards including the Ustad Bismillah Khan Youth Award and the Yogam Nagaswamy Award from the Academy of Music and Drama. He was accompanied by Shri. H.N. Bhaskar on the violin and Shri. Anantha Krishnan on the mridangam.

Day 2 and 3 (March 3rd and 4th) will see performances by violinists Shri. Kumaresh and Smt. Vidushi Jayanti Kumaresh and Bharathanatyam by Punya Dance Company, respectively.

The Yaksha Art Festival is being held at 7 p.m. at Adiyogi. The festival celebrates the traditional and classical art forms of India. From 5-8 March, the venue will host performances by folk artists. The events will be followed by Adiyogi Divya Darshanam which will be streamed on the Sadhguru YouTube channel.