Yellow line painted over 2,000 vehicles in two hours in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A little over 2,000 vehicles were painted with yellow line, as part of cautioning for coming out without valid reason during the lock down period across the city today.

The seizure was made at 12 permanent and 22 temporary checkposts in between 9 and 11 AM, police said.

Police painted yellow line on 1,788 two wheelers, 445 four wheelers and eight three wheelers.

I f the persons repeated the offence again, another yellow line will be painted on the vehicle as a warning and if continued further, the

vehicles will be legally seized, they warned.

The exerices will be continue during the lock down period from Monday to Sunday and painted in different colours every week.