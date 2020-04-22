  • Download mobile app
22 Apr 2020, Edition - 1744, Wednesday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Violence erupts in West Bengal’s Alipurduar while attempting to cremate a COVID suspected person who had died.
  • Tamil Nadu CM writes to EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar requesting him to make basic arrangements for nearly 1000 fishermen who’re stranded in Iran.
  • 75 COVID-19 positive cases & 3 related deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.
Travel

Coimbatore

Yellow line painted over 2,000 vehicles in two hours in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

April 22, 2020

Coimbatore : A little over 2,000 vehicles were painted with yellow line, as part of cautioning for coming out without valid reason during the lock down period across the city today.

The seizure was made at 12 permanent and 22 temporary checkposts in between 9 and 11 AM, police said.

Police painted yellow line on 1,788 two wheelers, 445 four wheelers and eight three wheelers.

I f the persons repeated the offence again, another yellow line will be painted on the vehicle as a warning and if continued further, the
vehicles will be legally seized, they warned.

The exerices will be continue during the lock down period from Monday to Sunday and painted in different colours every week. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿