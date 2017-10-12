Youth accused of raping child detained under Goondas Act

The detention of a teenage boy, lodged in the Central Jail in Coimbatore, for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl near Pandalur in the Nilgiris, has been brought under the Goondas Act.

Ilayaraja, 19, was arrested on August 25 for reportedly sexually assaulting the girl, who was playing in her house in Uttarapalada, the previous day.

On a petition from the girl’s parents that the accused be given severe punishment, the District Collector ordered his detention under Goondas Act, which was served on him last night, police said.