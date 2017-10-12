12 Oct 2017, Edition - 821, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • There should be an enquiry against Amit Shah’s son if there is a prima facie case against him: Datatrey Hosbole
  • Srinagar: All govt. schools & colleges remain shut as students to hold protest against braid chopping incidents.
  • Chennai: VK Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru’s central prison as her parole ends today.
  • Honeypreet fled from Sirsa in Congress leader’s cavalcade.
Coimbatore

Youth accused of raping child detained under Goondas Act

Covai Post Network
October 12, 2017
Image credit : illustrative image

The detention of a teenage boy, lodged in the Central Jail in Coimbatore, for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl near Pandalur in the Nilgiris, has been brought under the Goondas Act.

Ilayaraja, 19, was arrested on August 25 for reportedly sexually assaulting the girl, who was playing in her house in Uttarapalada, the previous day.

On a petition from the girl’s parents that the accused be given severe punishment, the District Collector ordered his detention under Goondas Act, which was served on him last night, police said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

‘I do my own thing’: Artist Jatin Das explains what makes his work so distinct
October 12, 2017

After a hiatus of seven years, the prolific painter is holding a solo show in Mumbai. When Jatin Das sketches the human figure, he does so without adornment. Though our commerci...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Activating your chakras for a healthy you – ​Mooladhar Chakra ​
October 6, 2017

Activating your chakras for a healthy you - ​Mooladhar Chakra ​ ​ There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Tulsi
October 12, 2017

The Tulsi or The holy basil is mostly used as a herbal remedy for a lot of common ailments because of its essential oils. Tulsi is a green leaf herb with excellent aromatic propert...

Read More