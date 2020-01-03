Youth arrested in Coimbatore for posts against CM and former CMs

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 3 : A youth belonging to a fringe outfit was arrested here Friday on charges of spreading canard against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, his cabinet ministers and also former Chief ministersthrough his posts in social media



Based on a complaint about the posts, police nabbed Sirajuddin of Karumbukadai in the city and investigation revealed that he had posted messages against former chief ministers M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa and the incumbent chief minister, K Palanisamy, in a denigrating manner.



A secretary of a fringe outfist Taml Nadu Makkal Jananayaka Katchi, he had deliberately posted some messages on social media, Sirajuddin said to have confessed.



Besides, there were some posts in his Facebook page, which could impact the social harmony and public nuisance, police said.

He also have several cases against him including quarrel with petrol bunk employees and also murder threats in Podanur station limits, they said.



Sirajuddin was arrested and remanded to custody and lodged in the central jail here.