Youth ends life by suicide on railway track owing to losses in online rummy

Elvin Frederick who was working at a private firm in Coimbatore had gotten addicted to online games and gambling. Even while he lost a lot of money by way of online gambling, he had borrowed some more in a bid to recover lost ground. However, the same didn’t bear any fruit and depressed, he died by suicide on the railway track. His mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem.

Tamil Nadu government had brought in a legislation to ban online games. Rs. 5,000 fine and six months imprisonment for those found gaming, two years jail and Rs.10,000 fine for people who operate common gaming house were among the rules proposed.

Suicide is not the solution. If you or your loved ones are suffering from issues, don’t hesitate to seek help immediately – State health department suicide helpline number – 104; Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050.