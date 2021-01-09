  • Download mobile app
09 Jan 2021, Edition - 2006, Saturday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in jail by Pakistan court in terror financing case
  • Meeting between Centre and farmers’ reps end, next round of talks on Jan 15
  • Six states confirm #BirdFlu cases; Haryana to cull 1.6 lakh birds
Travel

Coimbatore

Youth ends life by suicide on railway track owing to losses in online rummy

Covai Post Network

January 9, 2021

Share

Elvin Frederick who was working at a private firm in Coimbatore had gotten addicted to online games and gambling. Even while he lost a lot of money by way of online gambling, he had borrowed some more in a bid to recover lost ground. However, the same didn’t bear any fruit and depressed, he died by suicide on the railway track. His mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem.

Tamil Nadu government had brought in a legislation to ban online games. Rs. 5,000 fine and six months imprisonment for those found gaming, two years jail and Rs.10,000 fine for people who operate common gaming house were among the rules proposed.

Suicide is not the solution. If you or your loved ones are suffering from issues, don’t hesitate to seek help immediately – State health department suicide helpline number – 104; Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿