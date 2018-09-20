Youth who torched provision stores detained under Goondas

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 25-year old youth, who was arrested and lodged in the Central jail on charges of torching a provision stores last month, was today detained under Goondas Act.

Surya was arrested for setting afire the shop of one Syed Alavi in Gandhinagar under Rathinapuri station limits, around 11.30 PM on August eight.

Since the accused was involved in many cases, Commissioner of Police K Periaiah ordered the detention under Goondas Act, which was served on Surya, police said.