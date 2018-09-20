20 Sep 2018, Edition - 1164, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- Meeting between EAM & Pakistani foreign minister to take place on the sidelines of UNGA: Raveesh Kumar, MEA
- India today accepted the proposal on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York
- Vatican accepts resignation of Bishop Franco Mulakkal
- Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a Metro ride
- J&K: An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in the forest area in Sumlar of Bandipora
- SC reserves order on Bhima Koregaon case
- Big Development in SFI activist Abhimanyu murder case: Prime accused Arif Bin Salim has been taken into police custody
- Bishop Franco Mulakkal reaches crime branch
- Triple talaq law will make Muslim women fearless: Amit Shah
- RSS has discarded chunks of Golwalkar’s thoughts: Mohan Bhagwat
Youth who torched provision stores detained under Goondas
Covai Post Network
September 20, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
Coimbatore : A 25-year old youth, who was arrested and lodged in the Central jail on charges of torching a provision stores last month, was today detained under Goondas Act.
Surya was arrested for setting afire the shop of one Syed Alavi in Gandhinagar under Rathinapuri station limits, around 11.30 PM on August eight.
Since the accused was involved in many cases, Commissioner of Police K Periaiah ordered the detention under Goondas Act, which was served on Surya, police said.