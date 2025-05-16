ZF Wind Power Coimbatore Inaugurates India’s Largest Test Rig with 13.2 MW Capacity

Covai Post Network

ZF Wind Power Coimbatore today inaugurated India’s largest 13.2MW test rig for gearboxes and powertrains addressing the challenges of the industry. This state-of-the-art test rig, enables comprehensive testing and validation of gearboxes and powertrains, ensuring they can withstand the rigorous demands of modern wind turbines. The dynamic testing capabilities, including real-time simulation of field conditions and torque reversal cycles, supporting extreme validation up to 20 MNm.

The wind energy sector is at a pivotal juncture, facing significant challenges that demand innovative solutions. The industry strives to meet global energy demand making the need for robust and reliable powertrain systems critical. The commissioning of this test rig enables ZF Wind Power to meet this rapidly growing demand while strengthening its position as a system partner on the road to a sustainable future.

ZF Group’s investment in this advanced testing infrastructure, enhances the efficiency, reliability, and longevity of wind energy systems in India and other regions.

Preparing for empowering a sustainable future

ZF Wind Power in India till date has supplied close to 60 GW of wind gearbox capacities from Coimbatore for both domestic and global markets. The test rig will significantly enhance gearbox testing capabilities in terms of torque and speed, enabling validation for new products to ensure they meet higher torque levels.

While ZF Wind Power plant at Coimbatore has a world class manufacturing and assembly set up. The dynamic testing capability of this test rig facilitates real-time simulation of field conditions, specifically for torque reversal cycles. This step is essential to receive approval from customers, insurers, and certification agencies to launch new designs.

As a leading technology innovator, ZF Wind Power is continuously increasing the torque levels of their gearboxes and powertrains. This investment will enable ZF Wind Power to meet the demand for high-quality systems with extensive validation. The plant in Coimbatore can now undertake completely new product development for the next generation gearboxes – reducing lead times and optimizing investments.

System Co*Operation – ZF Wind Power as a true system partner

“The 13.2 MW test rig is an integral part of ZF Wind Power’s commitment to the Indian wind energy ambitions. Together with our partners, we cooperate on every challenge in the development and full life cycle of new products; from Co*Design to Co*Service. ZF Group is investing in India to offer complete solutions — from R&D to testing and validation — for global and local needs. In the next phase, we will establish a cold chamber test facility, enabling our India plant to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions for both global and Indian markets. This commitment underscores our dedication as a system partner to collaborate on innovative projects and foster a sustainable future with our partners. “states Felix Henseler, CEO of ZF Wind Power.

“ZF’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its continued investments in the region. The 13.2MW test rig strengthens our broader strategy to drive sustainable energy solutions and empowers the development of more efficient and reliable wind turbines. Furthermore, this aligns with our strategic sustainability goals and supports Indian and global efforts to transition towards renewable energy sources, “ concluded Akash Passey, President ZF Group India

The 13.2MW test rig is a not only a groundbreaking advancement in the Indian wind industry but underlines ZF’s global reach and footprint of state-of-art production capabilities.