CoinEx Announces Ambassador Program to Reward and Support Community Members

CoinEx, a global and professional cryptocurrency exchange service provider, launched its Ambassador Program, which creates a mutually beneficial collective to energize the community through inspiration, education and empowerment.

The CoinEx Ambassador Program is set up to acknowledge and support those active and committed leaders and influencers who will contribute to the CoinEx’s community. It features a generous exclusive reward system, including monthly salary up to $10,000 USD, high commission ratio up to 40% of the transaction fees, promotion funds, custom certificates and gifts, high-end trainings, as well as internal testing of new products.

“CoinEx has been making a conscious effort to connect more with our community, so this Ambassador Program is our next logical step,” said Haipo Yang, CEO of CoinEx. “We highly regard ambassadors’ valuable contributions and inputs, which will expand our brand’s exposure and help CoinEx grow into a more international exchange platform.”

To best utilize each ambassador’s personal strengths, there are four categories of CoinEx Ambassador with different responsibilities. Interested parties can apply for any categories that suit them best:

Referral Ambassador: Invite new users to register and trade on CoinEx to increase the platform's traffic;

CoinEx will partner closely with ambassadors and is fully dedicated to being a comprehensive resource that supports ambassadors with a broad platform to realize their personal vision, establish connections and pursue new skills, while mentoring and serving CoinEx's community members.

If you’re interested, please visit https://www.coinex.com/activity/ambassador for more details and submit applications.

About CoinEx

As a global and professional cryptocurrency exchange service provider, CoinEx was founded in December 2017 with Bitmain-led investment and has obtained a legal license in Estonia. It is a subsidiary brand of the ViaBTC Group, which owns the fifth largest of BTC mining and the largest of BCH mining pool in the world.

CoinEx supports coin exchange, margin trading, options trading, perpetual contract trading, and other derivatives trading, and its service reaches global users in nearly 100 countries/regions with various languages available, such as Chinese, English, Korean and Russian.

