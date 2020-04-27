CoinEx Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Matrixport to Provide Over-the-counter Service

by businesswireindia.com

CoinEx, a global and professional cryptocurrency exchange service provider, is pleased to announce its new global strategic partnership with Matrixport, the one-stop digital asset financial service platform span off from Bitmain.

This partnership allows CoinEx's users to access Martrixport's over-the-counter (OTC) service when they are in need of exchanging sizable fiat to crypto.

“CoinEx’s users around the world will benefit from this strategic partnership as the OTC service makes transfers between fiat and crypto more convenient. Matrixport has the potential to become a key player in the industry and I look forward to a long-term partnership between us,” said Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of CoinEx.

Headquartered in Singapore, Matrixport was established in February 2019 and it now provides a wide range of services such as crypto trading, custody, lending and asset management. CoinEx has also been using its Cactus Custody service since 2019 to ensure the digital asset security.

“Teaming up with CoinEx is clearly a win-win situation. We believe that CoinEx’s market presence will enable us to reach more crypto enthusiasts and drive a rapid development of our business,” said John Ge, CEO of Matrixport.

In March, CoinEx integrated its first fiat onramp to the platform, and this collaboration represents another step forward to meet the needs of the market. CoinEx will keep working to build a better platform, as well as further develop its ecosystem.

About CoinEx

As a global and professional cryptocurrency exchange service provider, CoinEx was founded in December 2017 with Bitmain-led investment and has obtained a legal license in Estonia. It is a subsidiary brand of the ViaBTC Group, which owns the fifth largest BTC mining pool and is also the largest BCH mining pool in the world.

CoinEx supports spot, perpetual contract, and other derivatives trading. Its service reaches global users in nearly 100 countries/regions with various languages available, such as Chinese, English, Korean and Russian.

Website: https://www.coinex.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinexcom

Telegram: https://t.me/CoinExOfficialENG

About Matrixport

Matrixport, span off from the crypto giant Bitmain and officially established in February 2019, is a one-stop crypto financial services platform offering digital currency trading, institutional custody (branded as "Cactus Custody"), lending as well as asset management to both institutional and retail customers. The digital currencies traded on its platform include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Tether, and many others. Matrixport was co-founded by Jihan Wu and John Ge, who were both mining industry veterans and co-founders of Bitmain.

Matrixport has 150+ staff globally with headquarter in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong, Zurich, and Moscow. With rich industry resources and leading technology capabilities, Matrixport aims to make crypto easy for everyone and create the next generation digital financial service experience. Matrixport's vision is to enable a more open and equal financial system using blockchain technologies.

For more information, please visit https://www.matrixport.com or contact [email protected] .

