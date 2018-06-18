Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities for Microsoft Office 365

by businesswireindia.com

Accelerated migrations by archiving redundant, out-dated on-premises data prior to migrating to Office 365

The ability to enable a heterogeneous, storage-agnostic, polycloud eDiscovey and search solution for the enterprise that includes Office 365 content

Office 365 data management to assist in meeting General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements

Advanced data management practices and reduced storage costs as a result of built-in data deduplication and compression

Reduced operating costs through Commvault’s broad storage integrations and the use of commodity storage including Microsoft Azure Storage

Data governance designs that support need for regulatory compliance and audit requirements with advanced archiving and retention rules

Enable Microsoft Azure Stack to be a hosting target for Office 365 data management

As customers are navigating this change – often mandated from the C-Suite, they are increasingly looking to Service Provider partners to help them navigate. The Commvault solution enables its expanding ecosystem of Service Providers to address this need by:

Cost-effective and reliable service delivery through a multi-tenant service platform deeply integrated, with Office 365, Microsoft 365 and Azure.

Ability to meet the breadth of the customer’s data management needs, in addition to Office 365 and Microsoft 365, and therefore become a strategic partner to the customers.

Commvault provides comprehensive, policy-driven data protection and recovery for multiple Microsoft applications, including Exchange Online, Microsoft OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Project Online, Windows 10, and any other data located on-premises or across multiple clouds.



“Commvault extends Microsoft’s platforms to deliver additional value to our joint customers. Our history of deep support for Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft 365 is just the latest example of how Commvault embraces, integrates with, and enhances Microsoft solutions, whether it is data on endpoints clients, on-premises infrastructure or in the Cloud,” said Randy De Meno, Chief Technologist, Microsoft Products and Microsoft Partnerships, Commvault. “Our partner centered approach to delivering this solution is consistent with our strategy as well as in alignment with how customers are adopting this solution.”



Mike Ammerlaan, Director, Microsoft Office 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. said, “Digital transformation is about helping customers reimagine what they do and to help them realize that vision. Commvault’s latest integration with Office 365 and Microsoft 365 helps enable seamless adoption and is the next logical step in a collaboration that has helped shape enterprise transformations.”



Martin Phillip Maleshyn, CEO, CURAit said, “CURAit is helping guide customers through their journey to the cloud. Microsoft is a clear leader in intelligent cloud services. Coupling the capabilities of Microsoft Office 365 with Commvault’s solutions gives us the ability to securely and rapidly migrate and protect our customer data. This helps us unlock an additional opportunity to address our customers needs and thereby becoming a strategic vendor/partner to them.”



Availability



These latest enhancements to Commvault’s solutions for Microsoft 365 and Office 365 are available now.