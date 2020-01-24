Confluent Expands Field Operations Leadership to Meet Growing Global Demand for Event Streaming

by businesswireindia.com

Confluent, Inc., the event streaming platform pioneer, announces two additions to its leadership team. Roger Scott joins the company as Confluent’s first chief customer officer and will unite the Customer Success, Sales Engineering Services, Training, and Support teams to share feedback, collaborate, and be the single voice of the customer. Damien Wong joins as vice president of Asia-Pacific (APAC) with some of the largest enterprises as customers in the region, including Rakuten Card, Bank BRI, Bank BTPN, and Hotstar.

The expansion of the leadership team enables Confluent to meet the rapidly growing global demand for event streaming and ensure every organization can quickly and easily make event streaming core to their business. By welcoming experts in the fields of customer success and APAC expansion, Confluent can scale its operations and further enable organizations to discover new revenue streams, competitive advantages, and operational efficiencies through event streaming.

“Organizations around the world are turning to event streaming to become real-time, agile businesses,” said Erica Schultz, president of field operations, Confluent. “Welcoming these masters in growth and customer success will enable us to scale Confluent’s global reach and ability to partner with our customers in their journey to putting event streaming at the heart of their businesses.”

Roger Scott, Chief Customer Officer

In this new position, Scott will unite Customer Success, Sales Engineering, and Account Management to ensure customers are successful as they move up the event streaming maturity curve. Scott has extensive experience working with organizations across the globe in leadership positions spanning sales, marketing, business development, and professional services. Most recently, Scott served as the executive vice president and chief customer officer at New Relic, where he led all aspects of the company’s customer-facing technical resources. Before New Relic, Scott held various positions during his 17-year tenure at Oracle, including head of global online sales, head of North American business development for technology software sales, and head of technology sales engineering for Asia-Pacific.

Damien Wong, Vice President of APAC

As VP of APAC, Wong will drive sales and go-to-market strategy for Asia-Pacific and Japan, drawing upon extensive experience growing successful markets. Prior to Confluent, Wong served as the vice president and general manager for Red Hat across its growth and emerging markets region which included Southeast Asia, Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Wong also established the company’s APAC enterprise sales organization by creating its Asia-Pacific enterprise excellence team. Prior to Red Hat, Wong was the general manager for HP Software Southeast Asia, where he quickly grew its business during his tenure in the role.

The expansion of the leadership team is in direct response to the rapidly growing demand for Apache Kafka®. Based on Indeed’s tech skills report, Kafka is the fourth-fastest-growing tech skill in the past five years, with over 1,200 percent more jobs requiring experience with the open source event streaming platform. As a company founded by the original creators of Kafka, Confluent completes Kafka by providing the broadest ecosystem of clients and connectors while enabling organizations to deploy Kafka with mission-critical reliability on premises or on any cloud.

This announcement comes on the heels of Confluent receiving the highest vendor rating in Gartner’s Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Event Stream Processing, earning a spot as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work, and surpassing 1,000 employees across 20 offices around the world.

About Confluent

Confluent, founded by the original creators of Apache Kafka®, pioneered the enterprise-ready event streaming platform. With Confluent, organizations benefit from the first event streaming platform built for the enterprise with the ease of use, scalability, security, and flexibility required by the most discerning global companies to run their business in real time. Companies leading their respective industries have realized success with this new platform paradigm to transform their architectures to streaming from batch processing, spanning on-premises and multi-cloud environments. Backed by Benchmark, Index Ventures, and Sequoia Capital, Confluent is headquartered in Mountain View and London with offices globally. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io. Download Confluent Platform and Confluent Cloud at www.confluent.io/download.

Confluent and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Confluent, Inc.

Apache® and Apache Kafka® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

