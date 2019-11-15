Cook Medical’s Leadership Updates in Asia-pacific Reinforce Focus on Growth and Physician Relationships

by businesswireindia.com

Cook Medical announced hat Jean-Marc Creissel has been named vice president and director of Asia-Pacific.

Jean-Marc Creissel, vice president and director of Cook Medical Asia-Pacific. (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Creissel will lead the Asia-Pacific teams to transform Cook Medical into a truly modern global company with patients, customers and employees at the heart of daily operations. He will grow the teams’ capabilities to help deliver innovative medical solutions and enhance patient care worldwide.

"Jean-Marc has a deep understanding of the Asia-Pacific region because he has served Cook Medical in various positions for nearly 30 years,” said Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Group and Cook Medical. “We are confident that he will continue to expand opportunities for physicians in this region to access Cook’s highly advanced and minimally invasive devices.”

Creissel joined Cook in 1990 and has led several global and regional teams in the USA, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. His work includes being the global business leader of Cook Medical’s Urology specialty and, most recently, vice president of operations in Greater China and Southeast Asia. Creissel will remain based in Hong Kong.

Creissel succeeds Barry Thomas, who is stepping toward retirement after more than 10 years of leadership in the region. Thomas will focus on his role as vice president and representative director of Cook Japan, where he will advise operations and strategic planning. He will align the needs of the local team with the regional and global functions that support physician connections in Japan. Thomas will remain based in Australia and will have dedicated time spent in the Cook Japan office.

Thomas has 19 years of experience in various leadership roles at Cook Medical. He was appointed vice president and director of Asia-Pacific in 2008, driving the company to grow and expand its business in the region. Additionally, he has over 35 years of expertise and international leadership in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

"On behalf of Cook Group, I thank Barry for his tremendous dedication to serving patients in the region," continued Yonkman. "Under his leadership, our team in Asia Pacific has grown from 60 people to more than 600 in the last 10 years. We are grateful that Barry will lead and coach our teams in Japan, one of our significant areas for growth in Asia."

