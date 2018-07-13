Croatia, STATS’ First World Cup Team Customer with STATS Edge™, Goes on Historic Run to Final

by businesswireindia.com

STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, congratulates Croatia on a remarkable run to the World Cup final. The Croatia national team is the first World Cup team with STATS Edge™, the only artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform that enhances match preparation by delivering better insights in less time.

On Wednesday, July 11, for the third consecutive match, Croatia won in extra time, beating England 2-1. England entered the match as slight favorites, along with the tournament’s leading goal scorer Harry Kane’s six goals, two more than any other player. Croatia won the match off the foot of Mario Mandzukic, the country’s second-leading goal scorer in World Cup history. With a goal in the 109th minute, Mandzukic tied for the sixth-latest semi-final goal in World Cup history. Prior to the matchup, Croatia reached the semi-finals via penalty kicks versus Russia (4-3) and Denmark (3-2), following a decisive sweep of Group D.

Croatia is the first national team with STATS Edge, a manager and analyst tool that analyzes complex patterns within a game. Using the latest in AI and machine learning, STATS Edge can objectively analyze a team’s performance, compare playing styles, conduct game-changing set play analysis, and more, while linking the analysis with video at the touch of a button.

“It has been thrilling to watch Croatia make this historic run to the World Cup final, and we congratulate them on such a remarkable achievement,” said Carl Mergele, Chief Executive Officer at STATS. “Croatia is the first World Cup team we have shared STATS Edge with, and it has been a joy watching how far they have advanced.”

Croatia is set to meet France on Sunday, July 15 at 18:00 local time (10:00 a.m. CST). For more information on STATS Edge and other performance solutions, visit: https://www.stats.com/edge/.

About STATS

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide unparalleled media and team performance solutions. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with STATS Edge™, the first-ever team performance solution powered by AI and machine learning. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATS_Insights.

