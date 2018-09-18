CRON Systems Signs MoU with Global Giant Quanergy to Provide Advanced Border Security Solutions in India

CRON Systems, the defence technology startup signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a strategic collaboration to upgrade detection features of its advanced ‘Kavach’ series for Indian armed forces and perimeter security with Quanergy Systems Inc., a global leader in the design and development of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors and smart sensing solutions. CRON Systems, which has been working with Indian armed forces for perimeter security, will now team up with Quanergy to provide cutting-edge perimeter security to Indian forces. This could become a game changer for dealing with insurgency and illegal immigration.

Tushar Chhabra, Co-founder & CEO CRON Systems

CRON’s disruptive push to develop state-of-the-art intrusion detection systems, at a fraction of the cost compared to other companies in this space, is just one of the reasons why global giant Quanergy is looking to join forces with this startup. Through this strategic tie-up, Quanergy will provide its LiDAR-based security platform which will be integrated into CRON System’s “Kavach Z” series to bolster its technology.

Commenting on the development Tushar Chhabra, Co-founder & CEO CRON Systems, commented: “Quanergy is a global leader when it comes to LiDAR technology and this will be crucial for our upcoming Kavach Z series. Kavach Z has been designed understanding the complexities of the high altitude installations for proven capabilities for the Indo-Pak border in Kashmir. This tie-up will be a massive leap for both Quanergy and CRON. It will create a unique product that will be a prerequisite for all PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection System) requirements. The system now has the capability to not just ‘detect’ but also ‘classify’ and ‘track’ threats around perimeters.”

“While LiDAR is most commonly known for its use in autonomous vehicles, it is also an efficient and powerful tool for securing vulnerable perimeters.” said Dr. Louay Eldada, CEO and Co-founder of Quanergy. “Our LiDAR technology integrated with CRON’s Kavach product provides a full-scale, cost-effective and efficient perimeter security solution.”

Built using CRON Smart Fusion technology, Kavach Z is an advanced all-weather, all-terrain intrusion detection product that provides complete situational awareness for any perimeter. Quanergy’s LiDAR technology will provide Kavach Z with the ability to see’ ahead of the perimeter boundary. One single unit of Kavach Z will allow the forces to secure a radius of 200 meters within which any intrusive movement will be detected. Quanergy’s remarkable LiDAR system enables an unlimited number of devices to be linked together, securing a perimeter of any size.

About CRON Systems

CRON Systems is a TechStars backed defence technology company developing next generation IoT based Intrusion Detection Systems for securing perimeters and borders. Founded in 2015, CRON’s success is driven by a commitment to deliver unrivalled customer service offerings and customer-focused technology. The company is committed to reinventing IoT for Security (IoST) making it one of the leading innovators in this market. Its disruptive autonomous situational awareness platform ‘detects, tracks and classifies’ the intruding object, giving real-time, actionable intelligence for interception to the forces on ground. CRON’s technology uniquely functions with minimum additions to the existing infrastructure and additionally CRON offers Engineering-Procurement-Commissioning-Maintenance (EPCM) – the only Indian defence technology company to do so, even in the most hostile of conditions.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers smart sensing solutions. It is the leading provider of LiDAR sensors and perception software for real-time capture and processing of 3D spatial data and object detection, identification, classification and tracking. Its sensors are disruptive in price, performance, reliability, size, weight and power. Its solutions are applicable in numerous sectors including transportation, security, industrial automation, 3D mapping, mining, agriculture, drones, robotics, smart spaces and 3D-aware smart devices for improved safety, efficiency and quality of life.

