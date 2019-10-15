CSC Named Top 10 Legal Tech Consulting/Services Company

by businesswireindia.com

CSC has been designated one of the Top 10 Legal Tech Consulting/Services Companies in 2019by APAC CIO Outlook.

“With so many legal consulting/services companies offering similar services … APAC CIO Outlook’s editorial board has assessed and shortlisted some of the most prominent organizations in the industry, such as CSC,” according to the magazine.

This honour is given to a select few companies that have earned the trust from the legal community in APAC.

“We are excited to be among the Top 10 Legal Tech Consulting/Services Companies in Asia. CSC has done a lot in creating awareness on the importance of securing digital assets, including domain names,” says Jayce Yeo, regional sales director, APAC.

CSC was chosen through a multi-layered process, including input from a panel of evaluators and subscriber feedback, of which APAC CIO Outlook has over 60,000, comprising CIOs, CTOs, heads of legal operations, practice heads, and chief privacy and information security officers.

CSC is also featured in the magazine’s cover story, “Your Brand: Secured!,” discussing the importance of digital asset security, available now on cscdigitalbrand.services/en/apac-cio.

“There are measures to proactively monitor brand abuse and enforce rights, and we are heartened that the brand protection and cyber security messages are increasingly embraced by senior leadership across key functional groups such as IT, legal, and security in many organizations today,” says Yeo.

About CSC

CSC supports companies that are making significant investments in their security posture by exposing blind spots that exist within fundamental internet assets such as domain names, DNS, and digital certificates. By leveraging our proprietary security solutions, CSC secures companies from cyber threats to their digital assets, helping them avoid devastating revenue loss, brand reputation damage, or significant financial penalties as a result of policies like GDPR. Along with internet assets, CSC protects online brands that are being exploited via counterfeit websites, fraud, and IP violations, and helps monitor and mitigate this, providing enforcement and advisory services to protect many of the world’s largest brands. Learn more at cscdigitalbrand.services.

