CSR Outlook Report 2018 Released by NGOBOX Analyses Top 359 Companies

Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Wipro Limited, Tata Steel, NTPC, Indian Oil Corporation & ONGC spent more than their prescribed CSR budgets in FY 2017-18, according to the India CSR Outlook Report (ICOR) published by NGOBOX at the recently concluded 5th edition of India CSR Summit 2018. In FY 2017-18 Reliance Industries again became the top spender amongst the top 10 performers to spend more than its prescribed CSR budget. “The 2018 report is the 4th such annual publication after 2015, 2016 and 2017 reports which provides an in-depth analysis of CSR spends of big 359 companies in FY 2017-18 which shows Corporate India's social responsibility graph headed up with 49 per cent jump. The report visualizes a few important curves of CSR landscapes in India, entirely based on the actual CSR spending data of these companies, as reported by them in mandatory disclosures”, informs Mr. Bhomik Shah, CEO, NGOBOX. The 2-day event was hosted by NGOBOX, UNICEF, NSDC and Goodera.

CSR Outlook Report 2018 Released by NGOBOX India

At the inaugural ceremony, India CSR Outlook Report 2018 was released in the presence of Chief Guest Shri. Anant Kumar Hegde, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India. He shared, “CSR is today's biggest development platform and Skill development is here to stay. Skill development is one such area across all sectors for the future growth of the country.” The Keynote address was delivered by Dr. Satya Pal Singh, Union Minister of State-Human Resources Development, and Government of India. Dr. Singh further added, “On this platform of India CSR Summit 2018, I urge the companies to make the right use of their CSR funding by choosing the right partners and help in making the weaker class sustainable”. Key speakers at the inaugural was Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, Country Representative, UNICEF India, Mr. Mahendra Singhi, Group CEO, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Padma Shri Sushil Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Asian Hotels (West) Ltd.

The India CSR Outlook Report (ICOR) threw light on CSR spends of 359 companies, 35 public sector companies 5233 projects implemented. The prescribed CSR Budget of these big 359 companies was 9543.51 cr. The Actual CSR Spend was 8875.93 cr. Actual CSR compliance to prescribed CSR is 93% and Effective CSR Compliance is 89% thus a difference of +2% from last financial year. These 359 companies account for almost 3/4th of the total CSR spend in India, making it a big sample size for any such study and analysis and were short-listed on the basis of INR 1 Cr. or above prescribed CSR in FY 2017-18, Listed on BSE or subsidiary of a BSE-listed company, availability of data by 31st Aug. 2018 and CSR disclosures as per the Companies Act, 2013. Only 27% companies, having unspent CSR fund in FY 16-17, have mentioned categorically about spending the fund in FY 2017-18.

These 10 companies together spent Rs. 3,306 crore as part of their CSR fund, when their prescribed CSR spend was Rs. 3,160 crore. There is an increase in the prescribed CSR from 6% to 8% in the actual CSR spend from FY 16-17 and the number of projects have also increased by 25% from the previous year. This indicates a renewed sense of seriousness among companies as they strive to match the prescribed CSR requirements with the actual CSR spends.

Few interesting facts of the India CSR Outlook Report (ICOR) reveals CSR fund deposit in PM Relief Fund has gone substantially down by 80% from FY 15-16 to FY 17-18. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat together received over 25% of India’s total CSR fund. The north-eastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura have received lowest CSR funding so far.

Public sector enterprises account for over 1/4th of India’s total CSR spend which comes to Rs. 2419 cr. Oil, refinery and petrochemicals sector companies command almost 1/4th of the CSR fund of India which is 2092 cr while the lowest is Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals with a CSR compliance of just Rs. 294 cr.

CSR funding in education and skill development areas have increased by 50% from FY 15-16 to FY 17-18 which comes to Rs. 3121 cr. Over 1/3rd of the CSR spend is on education and skill development projects while over 1/4th of the CSR spend is on WASH and healthcare projects which is Rs. 2385 cr. The report highlighted that 3035 projects were executed by implementing agencies and 96 companies did not follow the same, and could not provide information like project location, implementing partners, and project specific budget and spends.