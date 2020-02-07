CSRBOX Releases Research Report at the Social Impact Forum-2020

by businesswireindia.com

Analysis of Corporate Social Responsibility Projects undertaken by BSE Companies in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals

Report released by Mr. Praveen Pardeshi, IAS, Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai & Mentor, Maharashtra Village Social Transformation Foundation along with notable dignitaries

This event saw participation of 700 delegates from all over India with around 180 companies and 300+ non-profit organisations.

Sharing his perspective, Mr. Ramnath Subramaniam, CEO, MVSTF, said,

“The conference was structured around the lens of impact through CSR and SDGs. CSRBOX once again has proved its mettle in the CSR sector. The organisers this year too have done a great job and in fact, have raised the bar. Selection of themes, topics and speakers was well thought and helped all the stakeholders. Even the report gives useful and critical insights of the sector and shows all the parties involved in the sector a way forward. It was indeed a matter of great pride and honor to be a strategic partner of such a unique and big event.”

Sharing his insights on the event and the report Bhomik Shah, CEO, CSRBOX said, “SDGs have become a common lens for companies, nonprofits, philanthropists and government to look at social impact and development work that each of them has been doing. Aligning CSR with SDGs gives companies a universal approach of prioritizing thematic areas and geographic cluster for CSR projects. India Impact Forum aimed at bringing together all the key sector people and talk about how they prioritize their social sector investment and how does SDGs and its indicators help in creating a common framework of development. This event focused on how to look at SDGs from local level to national level and make decisions.”

“CSRBOX is looking at taking the social sector investing data to deeper level by measuring district level funding through CSR, philanthropy and grants. This will give more insights into which all organisations are investing in a district and how they can collaborate for larger intervention and better impacts,” he added.