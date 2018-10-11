CSS Corp Named a "Leader" in NelsonHall's NEAT Research on Digital Customer Experience

Business Wire IndiaCSS Corp
, a new-age IT services and technology support company, announced today that it has been named as a “Leader” in NelsonHall’s NEAT vendor evaluation for Digital Customer Experience. NelsonHall is a leading independent global analyst firm for the business and IT services industry. The study evaluated 26 top vendors on their ability to drive revenue generation for their customers through the adoption of digital technologies.
The study underscored CSS Corp’s focus on driving revenue generation for customers through the contextual adoption of emerging technologies like AI, analytics and automation. CSS Corp has been offering CX management services for some of the world’s most recognized brands, and helping them create more engaging CX, drive enhanced revenue generation per user (ARPU), and increase predictability in business operations.
The company is betting big on its cognitive platform, Yodaa, to bolster its customer experience strategy. Yodaa is an integral part of CSS Corp’s Cognitive Support Services, which is an outcome-based automation solution to help brands transform their customer experience management approach. This solution automates 30-50% of a typical customer support operation and the customers are charged only for the transactions that the platform resolves. The solution is completely modular, so customers can pick and choose the components that they need and integrate them into their existing technology infrastructure. Customers usually do not make any upfront investment to use Yodaa and only pay from the cost savings realized through automation.
Speaking on the occasion, Manish Tandon, CEO, CSS Corp,
said, “Brands are innovatively using technology and processes to drive critical customer outcomes, and cognitive services are at the heart of digital customer experience. At CSS Corp, we continue to drive new outcome-based engagement models that enable our customers embrace digital transformation in a risk-free manner.”
“To be recognized by NelsonHall as a leader in digital CX is another testimony of our capabilities and experience in winning customer trust and forging meaningful relationships in the ecosystem,” he further added.
Sunil Mittal – EVP, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer,
said, “As businesses continue to evolve, building engaging CX can be the critical differentiator in driving business outcomes. At CSS Corp, our continued focus is to drive stellar customer experiences through our cognitive approach, and help our customers unlock new growth and revenue generation opportunities. This latest recognition by NelsonHall marks another milestone in our journey to be a trusted technology partner for organizations globally.”
Ivan Kotzev, CX Lead Analyst at NelsonHall,
said, “
CSS Corp’s capabilities to integrate analytics and automation in context-driven support helps the effective activation of digital channels and the delivery of personalization. The company’s proprietary CX platforms are a differentiator in assisting clients on their digital transformation journeys.”
Source: Businesswire