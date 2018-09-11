CSS Corp Ranked 7th in HFS Research Global Top 10 Cognitive Assistant Service Providers Report

Business Wire IndiaCSS Corp
, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been named amongst the Global Top 10 Cognitive Assistant Service Providers by HFS Research in its latest Cognitive Assistant Service Providers Report for 2018. The report has been compiled based on interviews with 300 enterprise clients of IT services from the Global 2000 on the innovation and execution performance of service providers.
CSS Corp has been featured for strategically blending domain centric customer service capabilities with their technology prowess in customer engagements. HFS Research has recognized CSS Corp’s cognitive assistant platform Yodaa for its modular ability to be integrated easily with contact center channels and with voice platforms like Amazon Echo.
Yodaa provides an omni-channel customer experience and offers context-driven, real-time support with a human-like interaction to resolve customers’ needs. The platform also impacts business results outside of cost savings, such as creating new revenue streams, and improving content discovery for marketing.
Speaking on the occasion, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp
said, “The future of business is being sharply re-defined by greater personalization for the digital customer. To deliver value, brands are increasingly reimagining customer engagement through intelligent technology. At CSS Corp, innovation in emerging technologies and service delivery excellence defines our pinpoint focus on customer centricity. We are attuned to the needs of our customers, and are striving to exceed their expectations along with their business transformation journeys.”
“As we continue to pursue meaningful engagements with customers and partners, this recognition is another endorsement of our strategy and focus to help our clients digitally transform,” he further added.
Sunil Mittal, EVP & Chief Sales and Marketing Officer
said, “We are delighted to be recognized amongst the top 10 service providers for cognitive assistants globally by HFS Research. With our digital-focused strategy, we have been driving innovation and fresh thinking to open up new growth and revenue streams, both for our customers, as well as for us. This recognition positions us favorably to move up the value chain and leverage Yodaa’s versatile and modular solutions to drive tangible impact for our customers.”
“As personalization becomes a critical business differentiator in CX, we will continue to innovate and invest in new tech to stay ahead of the curve and move with greater agility,” he further added.
