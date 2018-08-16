  • Download mobile app

16 Aug 2018, Edition - 1129, Thursday

CSS Corp Wins Big With Gold Stevie® and Silver Stevie® at 2018 International Business Awards®

by businesswireindia.com

August 16, 2018

Business Wire India
CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won a Gold Stevie® and a Silver Stevie® at 2018 International Business Awards. CSS Corp has been awarded two Stevie Awards in the best new product or service of the year category, for its novel adoption of cognitive technologies and deep analytics in IT Service Management and Big Data solutions. The awards will be presented on 20th October at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London, England.
 
CSS Corp’s ‘Contelli’ and ‘Active Insights’ platforms were recognized for their industry-leading innovation and customer value proposition. The AI-based ‘Contelli’ platform uses context-driven intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) for holistic IT operations and service management. The ‘Active Insights’ platform is a cloud-based analytics powerhouse that goes beyond traditional analytical models and drives intelligence along the customer lifecycle management.
 
Speaking on the occasion, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp said, “Ensuring customer centricity through innovation will be a crucial barometer on which most organizations will be measured. At CSS Corp, we obsessively pursue customer centricity. Our passionate focus on pragmatic innovation and service delivery excellence has helped us foster meaningful engagements with our customers and deliver critical business outcomes.”
 
“We are delighted to be recognized by Stevie, yet again, which is a great testament to our trusted customer relationships and sustainable business value that we drive in our engagements,” he further added.
 
Sunil Mittal, EVP & Chief Sales and Marketing Officer said, “We are honored yet again to bag the Stevie Awards. The recognition is emblematic of our robust digital services portfolio with razor-sharp focus in helping our customers handle disruptions effectively. Being a disruptor in the services industry, we are endeavoring to break the stereotypes through focused adoption of new age business models in customer engagements.”
 
The 2018 International Business Awards® received over 3,900 nominations from 74 nations and from organizations of all sizes and from across a gamut of industries in a wide range of categories. The Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.
Source: Businesswire

