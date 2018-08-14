  • Download mobile app

14 Aug 2018

CTS Engines Inducts First PW2000 Engine

by businesswireindia.com

August 14, 2018

Business Wire India

CTS Engines, the global leader for mature engine maintenance within the Aerospace & Defense industry, announced today that it had inducted the first PW2000 engine into its engine overhaul facility in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Along with the CF6-80C2, CF6-80A, and CF6-50C2, the PW2000 represents the fourth engine model type serviced by CTS.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005021/en/

 

PW2000 Engine. (Photo: Business Wire)

PW2000 Engine. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The profile of the PW2000 engine—which will continue to operate on B757s in cargo configuration and on C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft for years to come—is an ideal fit for the CTS product line,” said Vesa Paukkeri, CTS’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “CTS is the go-to independent jet engine MRO for sunset engines operating in cargo and military transport configurations. We look forward to servicing this engine through the remainder of its time on wing over the next 30+ years.”

 

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, CTS Engines is the worldwide leader in mature engine maintenance, performing engine overhauls on the CF6-50, CF6-80A, CF6-80C, and PW2000 engine models at its 105,000 square foot Ft. Lauderdale MRO facilities. At its 155,000 lbf test stand in Jupiter, Fla., the company also performs mature engine return to service tests, as well as OEM developmental tests for new engine platforms. For more information, please visit www.ctsengines.com.

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005021/en/
Source: Businesswire

