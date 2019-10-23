CULT 2019 Creates a Cult Following at their Latest Fest

CULT 2019, the fourth edition of the Annual Design & Cultural Fest organized by the World University of Design on18th and 19th October 2019, turned out to be a grand success. CULT 2019 made waves with more than 2000 students from across colleges like Ashoka University, Delhi College of Art and Commerce, LSR, Janki Devi, Gargi, Jamia Milia, Hansraj, Bhagat Singh, Deshbandhu, Zakir Hussain College, FDDI, IMT, DCRUST, VIPS, Amity University, LPU, Lady Hardinge, Shri Aurobindo college etc came together for 2-day long pulsating festival. The energies were sky rocketing with an array of events in which students participated to exhibit their talents. The show commenced with lighting the Lamp of Knowledge by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the Vice Chancellor, World University of Design.

Live Performance by International Singer Rimi Nique



CULT 2019 was an extravagant show that added to the spirit of the carnival. The feisty ride of fun, music, dance, endless selfies and high vibes gave an opportune platform to young hustlers. To interact with each other Students participated in a myriad of design competitions like soulful group/duet/solo vocals, energetic group dance competition, artistic Live sketching, Canon-supported ‘clickotory’ photography competition, entrepreneurial incubation competition, electrifying battle of bands and the mesmerizing fashion ramp show.

Group Dance Competition



Khalsa College grabbed the 1st prize for Street Play and Mittal School of Business, LPU won the judges heart by their energetic performance in Battle of Bands. World University of Design bagged a beautiful trophy for winning the fashion show event. The show concluded on a grand note, where everybody danced, sang and partied in the Starry Night with International Singer Rimi Nique and the Indian Idol finalist Hardeep Singh. Students grooved to the beats of DJ Ashish.

Addressing the occasion Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, World University of Design said, “Youth Fests are cradles of the students’ artistic, cultural and overall development. These are the forums where young artistic talents are discovered. Today, fests have become a top priority in academic calendars. Such events will certainly accelerate the cultural growth of the country. As a whole, youth festivals give the opportunity and wings to develop the qualities of mutual respect, love, communal harmony and national integration." He further added, “I extend my best wishes to all the participants and hope they gain maximum exposure from the two-day extravaganza without worrying about winning and losing.”

About CULT 2019

World University of Design (WUD) is back and sets the stage to present CULT 2019, a plethora of exciting events with the theme CREATE. UNIFY. LIBERATE. TRANSFORM. REPEAT. The two days Inter-College Annual Cultural Festival – “Cult 2019” held on 18th & 19th October, 2019 at World University of Design (WUD) campus. The one-of-a-kind fest, CULT 2019 – a culmination of music, art, theatre, fashion and sports – shall put to test the intellectual, oratory, sporty, artistic and creative skills of the aspiring student across the country.

About World University of Design

World University of Design (WUD), located in the education hub of Rajiv Gandhi Education City in Sonipat, Haryana, boasts of an unusually large and highly qualified faculty members who have been educated and trained at prestigious institutes such as NIFT, NID, LCF – London, FIT – New York, SPA and Delhi College of Art among others. The university is being shaped and mentored by an illustrious Advisory Board comprising of stalwarts from the field of design such as Neha Kirpal, Veer Munshi, Mr. AG Krishna Menon, Ms. Payal Jain, Mr. Peter D’ascoli, & Mr. Amardeep Behl. In its first year itself, WUD has been recognized as 'The Most Upcoming University' by ASSOCHAM India; and Ranked 2nd in the Top 10 Private Universities offering Professional Education at Education World GRAND JURY 2019-20 Awards. WUD is the youngest university in India to be awarded co-funding under the ERASMUS+ programme of the European Union for the project titled ‘Design ERASMUS+ and Innovation Capacity Building in India’. WUD is also a full member of Cumulus, the international association of universities & colleges of art, design & media that has over 160 member universities in 60 countries. This provides the widest possible access to WUD students to interact and engage with international students on a global scale. WUD has consistently focused on student-learning experience