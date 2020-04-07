  • Download mobile app
07 Apr 2020
Culture of Innovation and Creativity Makes SAS a Best Workplace in Asia

by businesswireindia.com

April 7, 2020

Business Wire India
Great Place to Work® has ranked analytics leader SAS as one of Asia’s Best Workplaces for 2020. SAS’ corporate culture effectively combines innovation, creativity, inclusivity and work/life balance to create a world-class work environment that inspires and energizes employees.  SAS has always been committed to supporting and motivating employees through a culture that balances life and challenging, meaningful work. By providing a workplace designed to encourage innovation, employees develop and produce powerful technology and services that help improve lives.
 
“The strong foundation of our business in Asia Pacific and our happy customer base is a result of SAS’ engaged and inspired employees,” said Andy Zook, Senior Vice President of SAS Asia Pacific. “This recognition is an honor and a testament to the quality of our employee culture across our diverse, high-growth region.”
 
In addition to being listed on several HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work lists in 2019, SAS also ranked on numerous top workplaces lists across Asia and the globe, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. SAS was also a World’s Best Workplace and ranked on the Best Workplaces in Europe list.
 
“At SAS, we are strongly committed to providing our employees with an environment that inspires innovation to make a difference.  The knowledge and passion that our employees’ exhibit, strongly resonates our culture and values they bring to the workplace and every client engagement. This employee friendly environment in a true sense makes SAS a Great Place to work across the globe”, said Srinivas Rao, Director Human Resources, SAS India.
 
"We congratulate the 2020 Best Workplaces in Asia for their leadership building Great Places to Work for All,” said Michael Bush, CEO at Great Place to Work. “These companies are global leaders in creating highly inclusive workplaces that are better for business, better for people and better for the world.”
 
More than 2.2 million employees participated in the survey studies in eight Asia-region countries where Great Place to Work is represented.
Source: Businesswire

