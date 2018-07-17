  • Download mobile app

Edition - 1099, Tuesday

  • IT raids in Tamil Nadu: Cash worth Rs 170 Cr and 105 KGs of gold seized
  • Rahul Gandhi convenes CWC meet, meet to be held on July 22
  • BJP has attacked TMC over tent collapse at PM rally in West Bengal blaming the state, says ‘Ambulance wasn’t on standby’
  • Kerala govt defends action against SDPI, PFI misleading probe in campus murder’, SDPI Activist named in murder conspiracy
  • Supreme Court has reserved the judgment in Section 377 case
  • SC reserves judgement on Sec 377, asks all counsel who argued for and against 377 to submit written submissions
  • In last 4 years, they have done nothing for minorities and Muslims, says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Lokpal Appointment Case: Meeting of Selection committee headed by PM, CJI, Leader of opposition and others fixed for 19 July
  • Chennai cops arrest 17 suspects after minor was gangraped and tortured for 7 months
  • More Cops confirm lynching of 32-year old construction worker from Kolkata in Kollam, Kerala
Cushman & Wakefield To Acquire Its Irish Affiliate From Sherry FitzGerald Group

by businesswireindia.com

July 17, 2018

Business Wire India
  • More than 100 commercial property specialists in Dublin, Limerick and Galway will join one of the world's largest real estate services firms
  • Managing Director Aidan Gavin becomes Cushman & Wakefield’s Head of Ireland and joins its UK & Ireland Executive Committee


Global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield announces it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the commercial property arm of Sherry FitzGerald Group in the Republic of Ireland. The deal is expected to complete in early September 2018.

 

Cushman & Wakefield already has a 20% stake in the Irish commercial property business which operated as its exclusive affiliate in the Republic – rebranding two years ago as Cushman & Wakefield Ireland. The firm, which has more than 100 commercial property professionals and offices in Dublin, Limerick and Galway, will now be fully integrated into Cushman & Wakefield, one of the world’s largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries.

 

Managing Director Aidan Gavin becomes Cushman & Wakefield’s Head of Ireland and will also sit on the firm’s UK & Ireland Executive Committee.

 

Cushman & Wakefield will maintain its close affiliate relationship with the wider Sherry FitzGerald Group, which has a further 97 offices across the Republic.

 

Colin Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, EMEA, Cushman & Wakefield, said: “This is an exciting next step in an exceptional relationship which first began 20 years ago and reflects the significant increase in cross-border projects on which our teams have been collaborating. We expect further growth as the Irish economy continues to strengthen and we integrate fully as a single firm with a truly seamless operation between Ireland and the UK. We are committed to profitably growing the scale and performance of our substantial EMEA business to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

 

Aidan Gavin, Head of Ireland at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “Our business has gone from strength to strength since adopting the Cushman & Wakefield brand and we have real momentum in the marketplace. We now have the opportunity to move to the next stage by leveraging the resources of our global network to shape the future of Irish property.”

 

Steven McKenna, Chief Executive Officer at Sherry FitzGerald Group, said: “For Sherry FitzGerald Group this sale provides us with the opportunity to back our ambitious plans to continue developing our core Sherry FitzGerald business. We will shortly be opening our 100th office in Ireland and are equally focussed on providing a smarter business for the benefit of our clients through imaginative technology. It makes sense for Cushman & Wakefield to solely own their Irish commercial business and equally it makes sense for us to have a simplified ownership structure and single brand. We are also pleased to continue our extremely close professional relationship with Cushman & Wakefield Ireland.”

 

As part of the transaction Cushman & Wakefield will also acquire, from Sherry FitzGerald Group, a minority share in its affiliate commercial property businesses in Cork and Belfast. The remaining equity, held by shareholding directors, is unaffected.

 

About Cushman & Wakefield

 

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value by putting ideas into action for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, advisory and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

 

 

 

 
